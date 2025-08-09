Proclaimed offender evading arrest in fraud case since 2016 held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A proclaimed offender, who has been on the run since 2016 in a cheating case registered in Delhi's Rohini, has been arrested, police said on Satuday.

Nawal Kishore alias Vinod (54), a resident of Rohini's Utsav Residency, had been declared a proclaimed absconder by the Rohini courts in 2016, they said.

"A tip-off was received about his movement in Mangolpuri, following which a trap was laid and he was apprehended," an officer said.

The police said Kishore had been jumping court summons for nearly a decade and his arrest came as part of the crime branch's ongoing drive to track and nab absconding criminals. PTI SGV SHS NB