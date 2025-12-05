Proclaimed offender in 2021 attempt-to-murder case held in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in a 2021 attempt-to-murder case from west Delhi, an official said on Friday.

According to police, the accused, Monu alias Murga, was wanted in a case registered at Rajouri Garden police station for allegedly stabbing a man named Shivam during a quarrel over petty monetary dealings. He was released on bail in April 2021 but absconded during the trial.

Monu had stopped appearing before the court after securing bail, leading to him being declared a proclaimed offender in February 2025.

On Thursday, a tip-off led to his arrest after a trap was laid. Police said the accused is a habitual offender and has previous involvement in four cases, including assault, outraging modesty, rape under the POCSO Act and attempt to murder. PTI BM APL