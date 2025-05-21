Proclaimed offender in drug trafficking case held in Gujarat

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old proclaimed offender carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest in a drug trafficking case has been apprehended from Gujarat, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bazid Khan, a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the crime branch police station, he said.

He had been evading arrest since May 2023 and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in February.

The police said Khan's name had surfaced during the interrogation of one Imran Khan alias Sahil, who was arrested last year with 269 grams of contraband. Imran had disclosed Bazid as the source of the narcotics.

The team initially conducted raids in Shahjahanpur and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, but Khan was not found there. His location was later traced to Morbi in Gujarat.

On May 15, the team reached Gujarat and carried out multiple raids. After sustained efforts, Khan was apprehended from Morbi on May 18, officials said. PTI BM RT