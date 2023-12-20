Proclaimed offender in narco-terror financing case surrenders in J-K court

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) A proclaimed offender in a narco-terror financing case surrendered before a local court on Wednesday, officials said.

Javed Ahmad Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, surrendered before the designated UAPA court, the officials said.

They said Thakkar was wanted in a narco-terror financing case registered by the State Investigation Agency last year.

The agency initiated proceedings in the court for attachment of Thakkar's moveable and immovable properties as he was absconding for over a year after being declared a proclaimed offender.

Thakkar was sent to Central Jail Srinagar, the officials said.