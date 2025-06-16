Proclaimed offender in riot case held after 9 years

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old proclaimed offender wanted in a 2014 riot case but who evaded arrest for over nine years, an official said on Monday.

Police said the accused, Akil, a resident of Ghaziabad, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2016 in connection with an FIR registered at the Seemapuri police station.

According to police, the case dates back to May 9, 2014, when a police team from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh raided a house in Old Seemapuri to arrest some wanted accused in a robbery case. During the operation, Akil along with his relatives allegedly attacked the team, pelting stones and injuring four police personnel.

"A government vehicle used in the raid was also vandalised, public servants were assaulted and public property was damaged," said the police officer.

Although Akil was initially arrested, he absconded during the trial proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on September 30, 2016.

Acting on a tip-off, Akil was apprehended from the Seemapuri area on Sunday.