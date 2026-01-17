Proclaimed offender wanted in NDPS case arrested in Delhi's Palam area

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, who is also a key member of an interstate drug syndicate, from southwest Delhi and recovered cash amounting to over Rs 4.34 lakh from him, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Nikhil (28), a resident of Timarpur and presently staying in Palam Colony, was wanted in an NDPS Act case registered last year at Bhalswa Dairy police station, he said.

The proclamation order was issued on May 1, 2025, by a special NDPS court in Rohini.

In the said case, police had recovered 400 grams of heroin worth around Rs 1.60 crore, and subsequent investigation revealed Nikhil to be the source of the contraband, a senior police officer said, adding that he had been absconding since the registration of the case and was deliberately evading arrest.

Acting on inputs received on January 16 regarding his movement in Sadh Nagar, a raid was conducted, following which Nikhil was arrested, they said.

During the operation, police recovered one mobile phone and cash from his possession. Further investigation indicated that the accused was actively involved in supplying heroin across Delhi-NCR as part of an organised interstate network, officials said.

During interrogation, Nikhil disclosed that he became involved in drug trafficking at a young age and was part of a well-organised gang engaged in procuring and supplying heroin and smack, police said.

According to police, the accused was born in Karol Bagh in 1998 and studied up to Class 10 from a government school in Sagarpur. His family members, including his father, mother and brothers, were also allegedly involved in criminal activities and narcotics trade in Delhi-NCR, which led him to join the syndicate.

Police records show that Nikhil was previously involved in multiple criminal cases.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and to trace the source and supply chain of the seized narcotics, police said. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ