Produce certain documents in Red Sand Mining case-HC

Chennai, March 15 (PTI) The Madras High Court has set aside an order of a trial court which declined to produce certain documents sought for by an accused, an associate of former DMK Minister K Ponmudy, who was also an accused along with his son and four others, in the illegal red sand mining case.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh set aside an order of the Special Court for MPs and MLAs, Villupuram, dated February 12, 2024 while allowing a petition filed by V Jayachandran.

In a recent order. the judge directed the Special Court to call for the relevant documents sought for by the petitioner immediately.

Accepting the arguments of senior advocate Abudukumar Rajarathinam, the judge said the petitioner filed an application under Section 91 of CrPC in order to summon certain documents which the petitioner wants to rely upon while cross examining the RDO, Villupuram. Those documents were the replies dated January 12 and April 24, 2012, which were given for the show cause notices issued earlier, the judge added.

The judge said according to the petitioner, these documents will have to be put to the RDO during the cross examination in order to effectively defend himself in the case. The lower court dismissed the application mainly on the ground that the petitioner was seeking for the production of the entire file even without producing the copies of the relevant documents which were sought to be relied upon by the petitioner, the judge added. PTI CORR SA