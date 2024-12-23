Producers of 'Pushpa-2' donate Rs 50 lakh to family of stampede victim

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The producers of actor Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa-2' on Monday extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4.

Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family.

Condoling the death of the woman, he told reporters that the cheque was handed over to the woman's husband as they wanted to support the family. PTI SJR ROH