Production at ortho implants facility affected due to impact of cyclone: TTK Healthcare

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) Production at the manufacturing facility of TTK Healthcare Ltd was affected following the impact of the Michuang cyclone, the company said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Production at the Ambattur facility which produces 'ortho implants' has been disrupted since December 5, the company said.

"..we hereby inform you that due to torrential rains, the company's manufacturing facility for Ortho Implants situated at Ambattur was totally flooded and the production activities have been disrupted from December 5", the company said in a BSE Filing.

Officials were assessing the situation and undertaking all the requisite actions to resume operations. PTI VIJ SA