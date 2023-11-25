Products from Assam have great market in Singapore, says High Commissioner

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Products from Assam have a great market in Singapore and they could be exported there, High Commissioner of Singapore in India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen said on Saturday.

Kuen visited the Assam Pavilion at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan here, according to an official release from the Assam government.

The high commissioner was very impressed with the Assamese products on display and opined that they have a great market in Singapore. He also said several Assamese products can now be directly exported to Singapore.

Kuen spent almost 15 minutes at the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the officials manning the stalls.

Reacting to the Singapore High Commissioner's visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X: "Thank you, Your Excellency, High Commissioner Wong! Like you, I too hope to see more Assamese products exported and sold in Singapore and Southeast Asia with the direct air cargo route between Guwahati and Singapore. Grateful for your constant support." Himachal Pradesh Minister for Industries Harshwardhan Chauhan visited the Assam Pavilion on Thursday and appreciated the array of products on display.

In the visitors' notebook, Chauhan wrote, "Very nice display of handicrafts and handloom of Assam. Good that the old and traditional culture of Assam has been preserved,” according to the release. PTI ACB RHL