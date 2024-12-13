Products made by three Latur SHGs to be on sale at Nagpur airport

Latur, Dec 13 (PTI) The products of three Latur-based women's self help groups (SHGs) working under the Maharashtra government's Umed Mission will be available for sale at Nagpur airport, an official said on Friday.

The mission aims to empower rural communities, he added.

"Traditional quilts and yoga mats, honey varieties, and wooden toys crafted by SHGs in Latur will be on display and sale at Nagpur Airport. These products will be marketed under the brand name Hirakani Latur. The three groups chosen are Ruma Women's SHG in Nilanga, Utkarsh Women's SHG in Ausa and Sant Dnyaneshwari Women's SHG in Ahmedpur," the official said. PTI COR BNM