Products of all-women SHG from Naggar in HP fascinate delegates at G20 Summit

Shimla, Sep 9 (PTI) Hand-spun and hand-woven products from indigenous Himalayan wool of "Kullvi Whims", an all-women self-help group from Naggar in Himachal Pradesh, have caught the fancy of the visitors at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Advertisment

The display and sale of the products, showcasing the traditional handicraft and skill of the hill state, at the summit has been made possible with the support of the Himachal Pradesh government and the Himcraft Corporation. The design consultancy was accomplished by budding fashion designer Akshita Sharma.

"I am excited and very thankful to the Himachal government for providing an international platform like G20 for the propagation and sale of our products, which are drawing people, and the sale of the products has been very encouraging," said Bhrigu Acharya, co-founder of Kullvi Whims.

The fusion of traditional handicraft and handloom with contemporary trends and the high quality of wool purchased from the Gaddi community is a manifestation of the extraordinary craft skill of women, and the delegates from all the countries are purchasing the products, Acharya said in a video.

"Kullvi Whims" is proud to represent the artisans of Naggar and other places of Himachal Pradesh and India at the prestigious international forum, said Nisha Subramanian, the other co-founder of the organisation. PTI BPL RC