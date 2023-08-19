Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma appointed VC of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya in Varanasi, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel has approved the appointment of Sharma for a period of three years from the date of assuming office.

Sharma is currently a professor at National Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

The governor also extended the term of Prof. Krishna Pal Singh as the vice-chancellor of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly in the form of reappointment.

Singh will now remain the VC of the university for the next three years, Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, additional chief secretary to the governor, said in the statement. PTI CDN SMN SMN