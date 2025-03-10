Prof Nagalapalli Naga Raju assumes office as Vice-Chancellor of EFLU

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Prof Nagalapalli Naga Raju on Monday assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of the city-based English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

"National priorities and perspectives shall take precedence to build a strong university," Raju said upon assuming office, according to a release from EFLU.

Raju earlier served as Vice-Chancellor of Gangadhar Meher University, Sambalpur, Odisha for four years, as Professor of English at Central University of Karnataka, Gulbarga, and Rajiv Gandhi Central University, Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

Hailing from Chatrapur in Gajapati district of Odisha, Raju is a distinguished teacher and researcher in English literature, with over 37 years of experience in teaching, research, and administration, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH