'Professional players of hit and run' approach do not want debate in Parliament: Naqvi

New Delhi, July 24 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the opposition over the logjam in Parliament on the Manipur issue, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said "professional players of hit and run" approach do not want a debate in the two Houses on sensitive issues but only want commotion on the streets.

Advertisment

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first.

Speaking with reporters here, Naqvi said there are fixed constitutional responsibilities of Parliament, assemblies, central and state governments in our federal democratic system.

Some "prejudiced people and political players" in their desperation to defame the country, are doing politics even on a "henious crime with mischievous mindset".

Advertisment

On the Manipur issue, Naqvi said "professional players of hit and run" approach do not want debate and discussion in Parliament on sensitive issues.

"They only want commotion and clamour on the streets," he said.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business during the Monsoon Session amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue. PTI ASK ASK DV