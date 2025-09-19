Professor arrested for molesting student in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 19 (PTI) A professor of a private university was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district for allegedly molesting a student, officials said on Friday.

The professor, who worked at the Arunachal University of Studies, was arrested around midnight on Thursday after members of the Tai Khampti Youth Organisation (TKYO) handed him over to the police.

The student had sought clarification from the professor regarding her pending thesis and two examination papers. The professor asked for her phone number, promising to help with the thesis, and called her to his residence, according to the complaint.

When the student visited his residence, located about a km away from the campus, he allegedly assured her of academic favours despite her admission that she had left the answer sheets blank, it said.

As she tried to leave, he allegedly blocked the door and molested her. She managed to escape and later confided in a friend, who alerted the TKYO, it added.

TKYO president Senghkhun Manchey Tai claimed preliminary findings suggest the professor may have been a repeat offender, luring students with promises of academic favours.

The organisation also met university authorities to ensure that the victim's academic record remains unaffected.

The varsity terminated the professor's services with immediate effect.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, which is currently in its early stages.