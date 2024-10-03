Professor Bharadwaj new 'Kulguru' of MP's Vikram University

Ujjain, Oct 3 (PTI) Professor Arpan Bharadwaj was on Thursday appointed as 'Kulguru' (Vice Chancellor) of the government Vikram Vishwavidyalaya in Ujjain by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, who is also chancellor of the state universities, an official said.

Bharadwaj is at present serving as the in-charge principal of government Madhav Science College here, he added.

"The appointment is for a four year term from the date of assuming charge or till he attains 70 years of age, whichever is earlier," the official said.

Established on March 1, 1957, Vikram Vishwavidyalaya is one of the oldest universities of the state. It was set up soon after the creation of Madhya Pradesh in 1956. PTI MAS BNM