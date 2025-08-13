Professor from same department behind attack on BHU Telugu HoD, one arrested

Varanasi, Aug 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday revealed that the last month's attack on Banaras Hindu University's Telugu department head was carried out on the instructions of a professor from the same department.

The announcement came after police arrested the main accused, Ganesh Pasi, who is a contract killer from Prayagraj. He was arrested from the Lanka area of Varanasi.

DCP (Crime) T Sarvan said that on the instructions of a BHU Telugu department professor, a former research scholar had conspired with Pasi to carry out the assault.

Pasi, after conducting a recce with two criminals, had the department head, Prof. CS Ramachandra Murthy, beaten on a campus road, leaving both his arms broken, last month.

Police said they received information on Tuesday night that the accused was in Lanka and preparing to flee. When police surrounded the area, the accused opened fire on them. In the retaliatory firing, he was shot in the leg and arrested.

A country-made pistol was recovered from his possession.