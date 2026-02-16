Professors, activists demand UGC Equity rules implementation, allege defamation

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A group of activists on Monday alleged a "defamation campaign" against its movement for implementation of UGC Equity Regulations.

The allegation was made by All India Forum for Equity, an outfit consisting activists and teachers, including Professor Hemlata Mahishwar, historian S Irfan Habib, Prof Apoorvanand, Anil Chamadia and Anita Bharti.

Addressing a press conference, its speakers said the call for Akhil Bharatiya Vanchit Adhikaar Diwas was observed in over 100 centres despite "attacks" on protestors.

Irfan Habib spoke about disruption of his talk at a college in Delhi University, while some students shared testimonies of alleged violence and social media threats. Prof Apoorvanand raised concerns over what he described as erasure of debate in universities.

Leftist student groups AISA, DSF and SFI expressed solidarity with the Dalits and the oppressed people at the press conference.

The forum said it would hold conventions in several states, including Bihar, by February 24, and continue its campaign nationwide.