Profiling of religious institutions in J-K infringement of constitutional rights: Srinagar MP

Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday said the profiling of mosques, madrassas and Imams by police in Jammu and Kashmir was an infringement of the religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution.

"There are already so many layers of surveillance, by CID, IB and the paramilitary forces. This intimidation and surveillance is an infringement of the right to practice religion guaranteed by the Constitution," Mehdi, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, told reporters here.

Authorities have started a process of profiling mosques, madrassas and persons associated with the management of religious institutions in the Union territory, following the busting of the 'white collar' terror module last year.

A proforma has been given to village numberdars (village-level revenue staff) for getting details of mosques, madrassas, Imams, teachers and management committee members of these institutions.

"They (police) already have details by virtue of Aadhaar and other documents. This profiling is an attempt to intimidate the specific class of people from a particular religion who are involved in preaching the religion," Mehdi said.

He alleged that the profiling seems to be an exercise by the BJP and the RSS to control the mosques.

"It looks like Imams would be told to deliver sermons which are approved by the BJP or maybe sent by the RSS," the MP said.

On the situation in Iran, Mehdi said there might be differences between the regime and opposition in the country, but outside forces should not meddle in their internal affairs.

"The champions of democracy should sit this one out as they are seeking to replace an elected government by a former dictator," he said.