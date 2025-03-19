'Profoundly happy for daughter of India': Mamata on return of Sunita Williams from space

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) Describing NASA astronaut Sunita Williams as "daughter of India", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hailed the return of space explorers after being stranded for nearly nine months.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth early on Wednesday after nine months' stay at the International Space Station. Their eight-day journey in space stretched to nine months due to a glitch in their Boeing spacecraft.

"Welcome Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth, finally and safely, after so many days. Our daughter of India returns to us, and we are deeply deeply happy and elated. We are profoundly happy for Butch Wilmore also. Hail their courage, hail their return, hail human glory!" Banerjee said in a post on X.

"I congratulate the rescue team for their overwhelming support and success," she added.

Fifty-nine-year-old Williams, a former US Navy captain, was born to Gujarati father Deepak Pandya hailing from Mehsana district and Slovenian mother Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, in 1965 in Ohio.

A SpaceX capsule carrying the astronauts parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico, hours after departing the space station on Tuesday. The splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle, bringing their unplanned odyssey to an end.

Within an hour, the astronauts were out of their capsule, waving and smiling at the cameras while being hustled away in reclining stretchers for routine medical checks.

Wilmore and Williams ended up spending 286 days in space, 278 days longer than anticipated when they launched. They circled Earth 4,576 times and travelled 121 million miles (195 million kilometres) by the time of splashdown. PTI DC SCH ACD