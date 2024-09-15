Programme held to create awareness about childhood cancer in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 15 (PTI) An awareness programme titled "SANKALP: Cancer Ko Hai Harana!" was held here on Saturday to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

As per a press statement, a cyclothon, attended by more than 300 cyclists from various cycling groups, was the highlight of the event. The "Cyclothon for a Cause" symbolised the collective commitment to fight childhood cancer and support the affected children and their families.

The event featured a panel discussion with renowned medical experts and social activists. Sweksha Nathaiel, a 24-year-old cancer survivor, delivered a keynote address, sharing her personal journey and emphasising the importance of early diagnosis, accessible treatment, and financial support for children battling cancer.

Other distinguished speakers included Dr AP Maheshwari, former DG CRPF and advisor to DigiSwasthya, and Dr Mayank Somani, CEO of Apollo Hospital.

They highlighted the need for preventive measures, early detection, and quality healthcare facilities for child cancer patients.

The event also featured a street play performed by child cancer survivors to raise awareness about the disease.

The event, organised by Apollo Hospitals, DigiSwasthya, and CanKids, aimed to raise awareness about early diagnosis and treatment for childhood cancer. PTI CDN MNK MNK