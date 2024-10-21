Programmes to raise awareness about prevention of iodine deficiency held across Arunachal

Itanagar, Oct 21 (PTI) To raise awareness about the prevention of iodine deficiency, district health teams observed Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day across Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

This event, held under the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme (NIDDCP), was part of a broader national initiative aimed at educating communities on the importance of iodine in nutrition and its crucial role in maintaining health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children.

NIDDCP state programme officer D Taipodia highlighted that iodine deficiency is a preventable cause of cognitive and development delays in children. "Iodine is a vital micronutrient that supports thyroid function and brain development, especially in children and pregnant women," he said.

Taipodia emphasised that the goal is to ensure every household recognises the importance of using iodised salt and consuming iodine-rich foods.

He noted that the state government, under Health Minister Biyuram Waghe, is backing these initiatives with plans to enhance nutritional interventions and improve access to iodized salt in remote areas.

Health workers, doctors, community leaders and volunteers collaborated in each district to organise a variety of activities, including free health camps, public awareness programs and educational sessions on the risks associated with iodine deficiency. PTI CORR MNB