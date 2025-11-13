Progress in technology, innovation driving India towards becoming developed country: ISRO chief

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Thursday hailed India’s transformation into a global space power and one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and said the progress in technology and innovation is driving it towards becoming a developed country.

Speaking at the launch of the autobiography of Kolkata-based industrialist and Chairman of Titagarh Rail Systems, J P Chowdhary, Narayanan highlighted India’s journey from modest beginnings to achieving multiple world records in the space sector.

He said ISRO continues to work tirelessly toward making India a developed country.

Narayanan also lauded Chowdhary for his remarkable journey, saying his rise from “nothing to something” reflected the spirit of India’s progress.

Drawing a contrast between the country’s early post-Independence years and the present, he said India has progressed significantly on several fronts, including life expectancy, which was "just hardly 32 years" then and has now risen to "72 years".

Recalling the early days of India’s space programme that began in 1962, Narayanan said ISRO once relied on humble methods, even transporting rocket parts on a "bicycle." From those beginnings, the country has emerged as a global leader in space technology, he asserted.

He said India is the "first country which succeeded in landing near the south pole of the moon," referring to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Narayanan also recalled the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission, describing India as the "only country which succeeded in the first attempt".

He highlighted the development of the cryogenic engine by India, which is vital for satellite launches, capable of providing a velocity of 37,000 km per hour.

Narayanan said ISRO has developed three such engines and achieved "three world records" in the process.

India, he said, is also the "first country which placed more than 100 satellites" using a single rocket, and has successfully docked two satellites in space, becoming the "fourth nation succeeding there." The ISRO chief said he had read the second autobiography in his life — that of J P Chowdhary — after ‘Wings of Fire’ by A P J Abdul Kalam.

He said the space programme has transformed daily life through applications like television broadcasting and telecommunications.

Narayanan also lauded the younger generation of ISRO scientists, who are contributing in a big way for making India a developed country. PTI BSM RBT