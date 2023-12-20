Progressive forces will unite, defeat BJP's communal divide agenda: Kharge after party meet on WB

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Congress' top leadership on Wednesday deliberated with the party's leaders in West Bengal on formulating a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying all progressive forces will unite and defeat the BJP's "nefarious agenda" of communal divide.

The meeting comes a couple of days after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said a TMC-Congress-Left alliance, which are part of the opposition INDIA bloc, is possible in her state.

Congress chief Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and AICC in-charge of the state A Chella Kumar, among others, attended the meeting.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "We met the leaders of @INCWestBengal and discussed the future strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Our leaders and workers will carry our message and resolve to every household." All progressive forces will unite and defeat the BJP's "nefarious agenda" of communal divide, unprecedented price rise and historic unemployment, Kharge said.

The Congress said leaders of its West Bengal unit attended the strategic meeting at the AICC headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting is part of the Congress' plans for poll preparedness for next year's elections and issues to be raised in the state. PTI ASK SZM