'Progressive step': CSS Forum hails govt's decision to constitute 8th Pay Commission

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The decision to constitute 8th Pay Commission reflects the central government's commitment towards ensuring well-being of its employees, an organisation representing Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers said on Thursday.

The CSS Forum extended sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for the "progressive" decision.

"This progressive step reflects the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of central government employees and ensuring their well-being," said Udit Arya, president of CSS Forum.

Modi on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of about 65 lakh pensioners.

The employees' body also expressed its heartfelt appreciation to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh for his pivotal role in advocating for this significant step.

"The CSS Forum is confident that the 8th Pay Commission, under the guidance of such dedicated leadership, will bring meaningful reforms and create a more balanced and efficient compensation structure," Arya said.

He assured the CSS officers full support and cooperation in this process and said the forum looks "forward to contributing to a positive and productive outcome for all stakeholders".

Arya said that the forum strongly urges the government to expedite the long-pending cadre review report, which has been under its consideration since October 2022.

"This review is crucial for addressing career stagnation, creating new posts, and ensuring timely promotions for approximately 13,000 officers of the Central Secretariat Service.

"Prompt implementation will bolster the efficiency and morale of these officials, who are integral to the effective functioning of the government," he added. PTI AKV KVK KVK