Progressive Students Forum claims TISS revoked ban

Mumbai, Sept 17 (PTI) The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has revoked the ban on Progressive Students Forum (PSF-TISS), the left-leaning student body claimed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PSF said with the lifting of the ban, the united struggle of the students ensured that such actions could not survive even for a single month.

The ban on the student body was imposed last month. In a rare move, the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, also came out in support of the PSF.

The TISS had said the PSF has been engaging in activities that obstruct the institute's function and defame it. Any attempt by the PSF to organise or participate in unauthorised events will be met with "immediate intervention and consequences".

"The ban of PSF goes directly against UGC guidelines for student entitlement which not only allows but encourages students to form organisations and associations," the PSF said on Tuesday.

The PSF has had several run-ins with the TISS administration in the past.

Restricting the democratic rights of students sets a dangerous precedent wherein university administrations could put unreasonable restrictions on students that supersede even the Indian Constitution, the PSF said.

The imposition of such rules goes against the very idea of critical thinking and evaluation of society that a premier social science institute like the TISS must foster, it added. PTI PR NSK