Prohibited animal meat seized in Mumbai; 4 held

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police have seized around 400 kg of prohibited animal meat being carried in a tempo and arrested four persons in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip, the police laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle in Kandivali area here on Sunday.

Nearly 400 kg of cow meat was seized from the tempo and four persons, including a beef shop owner, were arrested, the Kandivali police official said.

It was yet to be ascertained from where they got the meat, he said.

The accused have been booked under relevant legal provisions.

One more person is wanted in the case, the police added. PTI ZA GK