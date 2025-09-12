Prohibited bovine meat seized in Ranchi, 4 arrested

Ranchi, Sep 12 (PTI) Four people were arrested and two pick-up vans carrying “prohibited bovine meat” seized on the outskirts of Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Friday, police said.

The police had received a tip-off on Thursday that the vehicles were to transport the meat via Daladili and Kharsidag areas to Kolkata, they said.

“All of them were arrested in Kharsidag outpost area of Namkum, and they hail from West Bengal,” a police officer said.

An FIR was registered under sections of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005, at Kharsidag outpost police station on Thursday, he said.

The accused have been sent to jail, the officer added. PTI RPS RBT