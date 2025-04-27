Prohibition on sale, stitching and storage of army uniforms in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) Authorities have ordered prohibition on sale, stitching and storage of army uniforms and combat pattern dresses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district to check their misuse by anti-national elements.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan ordered the prohibition. “Whereas, this threat posed by subversive elements is an imminent danger to public safety, public peace, tranquillity and security that warrants immediate preventive …,” he said in an order issued on Saturday.

Issuing a set of regulations and restrictions, the district magistrate said all authorised private firms and shops procuring, storing and selling combat clothes shall immediately inform in writing to the nearest police stations regarding their authority to carry on with this business.

The time limit for such information will be 15 days from the date of issuance and publication of this order. All authorized persons private firms/shops dealing in such articles shall submit fortnightly reports of all the sales of combat/Khadi dress/cloth made by them along with detailed particulars of the Army/Paramilitary/Police personnel to whom the such sales have been made,” the order said.

The list shall be provided by the dealer or dealers to Station House Officer's concerned on fortnightly basis.

“The register carrying all such details will be maintained properly by each dealer and shall be made available as and when the inspection of the shop is conducted by competent authorities,” the order said, directing all such authorised firms to sell such articles to bonafide members of armed forces after verifying their identity and recording the names and the units where ever employed on the register.

Tehsildar, executive magistrate first class or an officer of the police of the rank of Assistant Sub-inspector or above shall have the authority to check and inspect such registers, the order said, adding any perso contravening this order shall be punished.