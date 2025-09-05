Prohibitory order imposed around 5 km radius of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) Prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed within a 5 km radius of the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, banning any activity that poses potential threat to the security and safety of the zone, an officer said.

Any person contravening the order will be liable to be punished as per provisions of the law, the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Amitabh Basumatary on Wednesday said.

"…it has been brought to my attention that certain activities in the vicinity of Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, pose potential threats to the safety, security and sanctity of this high-security zone," Basumatary said in the order.

It said the Raj Bhavan, being the official residence of the state's governor, requires heightened security and a tranquil environment to ensure the functioning of essential government duties.

As such, under section 163 of BNSS, all public gatherings, protests, rallies or demonstrations within a radius of 5 km of the Raj Bhavan have been prohibited.

Use of loudspeakers, fireworks, crackers or any noise producing instruments, unauthorised movement of vehicles or individuals without prior approval, and construction or any potentially disruptive activities that can impede security or cause disturbances have been banned by the order.

The order would be in place for the next two months, and any person contravening it would be punishable under relevant section of the BNSS.

Any person aggrieved with the order can file their written objection before the DCP (Central) for cancellation/ modification of the ex-parte order, it added. PTI SSG SSG RG