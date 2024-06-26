Prohibitory orders at water bodies in Palghar during monsoon

Palghar, Jun 26 (PTI) Police have imposed prohibitory orders at various picnic spots in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district for the safety of tourists during the monsoon season, officials said on Wednesday.

During the rainy season, a large number of people throng the seashore, waterfalls, dams, rivers and lakes in Palghar and neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

As per the order issued on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Vasai, Purnima Chowgule-Shringi, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will remain in force from June 25 to July 8 at various water bodies.

"The current monsoon conditions necessitated these measures to prevent financial losses and mitigate risks to the lives of tourists," the order stated.

It prohibits assembly of five or more persons, venturing in water bodies, accessing waterfalls or sitting in water flows, approaching dangerous spots, taking selfies or creating reels, and parking vehicles at hazardous locations.

The order also mandates a prohibition on noise pollution and any form of harassment, such as eve-teasing of women, in the vicinity.

"These measures will be enforced within approximately 1 km of the prohibited areas," as per the order.

Authorities have appealed to the people to adhere to these restrictions for their own safety and the well-being of others during the current monsoon period. PTI COR GK