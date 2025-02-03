Prohibitory orders clamped in Madurai for two days

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 3 (PTI) The Madurai district administration has issued prohibitory orders for two days in Thiruparankundram and other parts of the district restraining mass gatherings or protests, in the wake of the Hindu Munnani and other organisations announcing an agitation in the hill town on February 4.

District Collector M S Sangeetha has issued the prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNSS (Section 144 of the CrPc) for two days from 6 am of February 3 to 12 am of February 5.

The Hindu Munnani (Hindu Front) has organised a massive agitation to protest against a section of people consuming non-vegetarian food on the Thiruparankundram hill where the shrine for Lord Subrahmanya Swamy is situated.

Police denied permission for the protest in front of the temple. The ban would also discourage the participation of people and organisations from the southern districts.

More than 300 police personnel have been deployed for security around the Thiruparankundram hill where barricades have been put up to prevent people from climbing the mountain.

Senior police officers from Theni, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar districts have been deployed to ensure peace in the area.

The Hindus and Muslims are allowed to worship at the temple and mosque, respectively, on the hill, but under close police scrutiny. PTI JSP COR JSP ROH