Prohibitory orders clamped in North Tripura’s Kadamtala after 'communal' clash

Agartala, Oct 6 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed in North Tripura’s Kadamtala area on Sunday, following a clash between two communities over collection of Durga puja subscription, police said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dharmanagar, Sajal Debnath clamped the curbs under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Kadamtala till Wednesday to restore normality, they said.

“There was communal tension between two communities at Kadamtala over collection of Durga puja subscription on Sunday. Sensing trouble, police dispersed the mob,” Superintendent of Police (SP), North District, Bhanupada Chakraborty told reporters.

He said two houses were vandalised by the mob, and heavy police deployment was made to bring the situation under control.

“Police will take legal action against those involved,” the SP added. PTI PS RBT