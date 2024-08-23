Prohibitory orders clamped in part of Ranchi ahead of BJYM’s ‘Yuva Aakrosh rally’

Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) Ahead of the BJYM's ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally’ in Jharkhand's Ranchi, the administration clamped prohibitory orders and banned any demonstration and public meeting near Morabadi Ground here from 11 am to 11 pm on Friday.

The BJP termed the move as an attempt to "stifle voices" of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers against the "injustice" done by the Hemant Soren government and claimed that hardly two months are left before the government would be shown the exit door in the assembly elections.

The district administration has enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, within a 500-metre radius of the Morabadi Ground, excluding the premises.

The prohibitory orders ban public meetings, rallies, dharnas, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people within this perimeter.

Additionally, carrying arms, ammunition, explosives and traditional weapons such as lathis, spears, bows and arrows is prohibited and using loudspeakers is barred in the area, an official release said.

The order noted concerns that some organisations or parties are planning to hold dharnas, demonstrations and rallies and there is a possibility of gheraoing the chief minister’s residence.

"Such activities may cause disruption in government work, traffic movement may get affected, law and order situation may arise and public places may witness disturbances. Therefore prohibitory orders have been imposed," the order said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the JMM government, alleging that it was preventing BJYM workers from reaching Ranchi from various districts as many buses were seized.

"Only a frightened CM (Hemant Soren) could resort to such practices. He is neither able to run the government nor his party. The Hemant Soren regime's contribution to the state is 7,812 murders, 7,115 rapes, 6,937 kidnappings, 8,792 riots, 2,721 loots, 485 dacoities and 2,73,261 other crimes. Infiltrators are grabbing tribal land, there is open loot everywhere. When BJYM workers asked about poll promises like 5 lakh jobs, efforts are on to stifle their voices," Chouhan alleged.

He claimed that days were numbered for the present JMM-led regime and said, "When former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi could not stop our voices, how can you stifle our voices".

The rally was planned by BJP's youth wing members to protest against the Hemant Soren-led government for allegedly failing to fulfil promises made during the last assembly elections.

Backed by BJP, a significant turnout of BJYM workers is expected in Ranchi during the day and they planned to march towards Soren’s residence to seek answers to queries related to jobs, unemployment allowances and other issues highlighted during the 2019 assembly election campaign, a party office-bearer said.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi appealed to youth workers to participate in the rally in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a dig at the proposed rally and alleged that "they (BJP) have ruined the future of youths across the country. And, now they are taking out the 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally. Recruitments have almost dried up in major employment-intensive sectors such as defence, railway, coal and banks".

During a government function in Palamu on Thursday, Soren said his government has already given jobs to thousands of youths and added that JMM would take out marches in districts to protest against BJP's designs to divide people based on religion. PTI NAM BDC