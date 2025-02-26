Prohibitory orders imposed after several injured in clashes in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 26 (PTI) Jharkhand's Hazaribag administration on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders in parts of the district after two groups clashed during Maha Shivratri, an official said.

Several people were injured after members of both the groups clashed over installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker during Maha Shivratri at Ichak, police said.

"Prohibitory orders have been promulgated under section 163 of BNS banning procession, assembly of five or more persons, carrying of arms, etc," they added.

The clashes started when one group objected to the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker in front of a school in Dumraon village within Ichak police station limits by members of another.

The war of words escalated into violence, with both sides pelting bricks at each other. A number of two-wheelers were also set on fire, police said.

Senior police officers, along with adequate security personnel, went to the spot and used force to disperse the groups.

The situation is tense but under control, police added.

"Law and order is under control. We appeal to people to celebrate Maha Shivratri peacefully," a police official said.

Reacting to the incident, minister of state for defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth blamed Bangladeshi infiltrators for the violence and urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take stringent measures to drive them out.

"Whether it is Holi, Saraswati Puja, Ramnavmi or Maha Shivratri, why do such incidents recur only in Jharkhand? It is because infiltrators from Bangladesh are hell-bent on destroying communal harmony and law and order here and changing the state's demography," he alleged.

"Such incidents rarely occur in states ruled by BJP-NDA whether Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, or Uttar Pradesh, as infiltrators are identified and driven out there," he added.

Demanding strict action against the perpetrators, Seth said, "I urged the CM to strengthen law and order here. The state government should identify the Bangladeshi infiltrators and drive them out." PTI Cor BS NAM MNB