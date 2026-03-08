Prohibitory orders imposed ahead of nomination filing in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills council polls

Shillong, Mar 8 (PTI) The district administration in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita ahead of the filing of nomination papers for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, officials said on Sunday.

Elections to the 29 seats of the GHADC will be held on April 10. The prohibitory orders, issued by District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal, will remain in force from 5 am on March 9 until the completion of the nomination process in the district.

The last date for filing nominations is March 16, while candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 17.

The district administration said the restrictions were imposed in view of the possibility of obstruction or intimidation of vehicles and disruption of normal public life during the nomination process.

Authorities also apprehended that such incidents could lead to breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, resulting in injury to persons or loss of property.

According to officials, nomination papers will be filed, received and scrutinised in the offices of the respective Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers located within the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tura.

Under the order, obstruction to the movement of vehicles has been prohibited, along with the carrying or concealing of lathis, sticks, stones, missiles, firearms or any other lethal weapons by any person, group or organisation.

Unlawful assembly of five or more persons aimed at causing such obstruction has also been banned. The order further prohibits interference in the lawful functioning of shops, establishments and offices.

Officials said the restrictions would not apply to armed forces personnel, paramilitary forces and other law enforcement agencies deployed on official duty. PTI JOP NN