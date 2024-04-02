Prohibitory orders imposed in Assam’s Cachar ahead of LS polls

Silchar (Assam), Apr 2 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were clamped in Assam’s Cachar district by the administration on Tuesday citing concerns over possible communal violence and breach of peace ahead of the general elections.

The order by district magistrate Rohan Kumar Jha will remain in effect until further orders, an official statement said.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 has been imposed throughout the district in apprehension of breach of peace, public tranquillity and safety of the public during the election period, the statement added.

Polling in Cachar district, which comes under Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, is scheduled in the second phase on April 26.

According to the order, no person or group will be allowed to carry weapons like lathi, lance, spears, ‘dao’ or any other articles which can be used as a weapon of offence.

Additionally, the prohibition extends to carrying guns, toy pistols, revolvers, as well as using or carrying any explosives, fireworks, or materials capable of producing sound or chemical effects.

Earlier on March 27, the Cachar district administration had imposed prohibitory orders ahead of nomination filing of candidates. These orders included restrictions on the number of people and vehicles permitted within a 100-metre radius of the offices of the returning officer or assistant returning officer. PTI SSG SSG MNB