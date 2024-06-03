Prohibitory orders imposed in Jalna district on Lok Sabha poll counting day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed for 18 hours in Jalna district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha poll counting day, to avoid any law and order problem, officials said.

District Collector Srikrushna Panchal issued instructions in this regard on Monday evening, banning the assembly of four or more persons at one place and prohibiting holding of public meetings.

Jalna in central Maharashtra saw violence during the Maratha reservation agitation last year.

In the backdrop of Maratha quota stir, agitation by Dhangar community members in the past demanding Scheduled Tribe status and to avoid any law and order problem in Jalna on the Lok Sabha poll counting day, restrictions were imposed in the district on Tuesday (June 4).

Collector Panchal imposed restrictions under section 144 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, in Jalna district for 18 hours -- from 6 am to 12 am.

According to an order, government offices, milk distribution, water management, Railway services, hospitals, ambulance and medical stores, electricity distribution, media and educational institutes (for examination purpose) will be exempted from the restrictions.

BJP candidate Raosaheb Danve and Congress nominee Kalyan Kale were locked in a direct fight in the Jalna Lok Sabha seat. PTI AW RSY