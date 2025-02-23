Prohibitory orders imposed in Mysuru ahead of protests against Udayagiri police station violence

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 23 (PTI) Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Mysuru city in anticipation of protests and demonstrations planned by various organisations on Monday, in connection with the recent Udayagiri police station incident.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar issued the order, stating that restrictions have been imposed on meetings, conventions, rallies, and protests related to the violent incident at the Udayagiri police station.

The order was issued after Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samiti Mysuru announced organising 'Mysuru Chalo' awareness rally on Monday from JSS Vidyapeeth Gunhouse to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. The rally was to condemn the violence that took place at the Udayagiri police station on February 10.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the Leader of Opposition BJP in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and several top BJP leaders in the state are participating in the event, a BJP office bearer said.

In response, Dalit Mahasabha and Mysuru District Youth Congress Committee have also organised a similar event, accusing the BJP of attempting to portray the Muslim community as "villains" in relation to the incident that occurred within the Udayagiri Police Station limits.

Even if any kind of event related to violence in that police station takes place, public peace, communal harmony, public interest will be affected and law and order will deteriorate, Latkar said in her order. PTI GMS ROH