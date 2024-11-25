Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha's Jajpur town

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 25 (PTI) The Jajpur district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Jajpur town following an alleged attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The prohibitory order was imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Jajpur police station area and Biraja Haat area in the municipal town after tension gripped the district following the attack on Sahoo on November 20 evening, the official said.

The police administration on Sunday conducted a flag march in the district headquarters town. Senior police officials, including Eastern Range DIG Satyajit Naik, Jajpur collector P Anvesha Reddy and Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal have appealed for peace.

As many as 28 platoons of police force have been strategically deployed across the city to deter further disturbances.

Advertisment

At least 19 persons have been arrested and forwarded to court in connection with the attack on Dharmasala MLA and Biraja Haat incidents. Four special squads have been formed and they are conducting raids at different places to arrest more people involved in the incidents.

Reddy said she will call a meeting of all stakeholders of Biraja Haat and the district administration would try for an amicable solution so that everything will go smoothly without affecting the Biraja Parikrama Project.

Meanwhile, CID Crime Branch teams reached Jajpur and started an investigation into the matter relating to the alleged attack on the MLA, road blockade over Biraja Haat issue and protest in front of Jajpur Town Police Station. PTI COR AAM AAM RG