Prohibitory orders imposed in Uttarakhand's Gauchar, Karnaprayag

Gopeshwar, Oct 15 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed in Gauchar and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Tuesday after tension built up following a minor argument between two groups of different communities over scooter parking, officials said.

A minor dispute over parking a scooter in the morning in Gauchar located on the Badrinath National Highway escalated into a fight between two groups, they said.

Administrative and police teams reached the spot to restore peace.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that taking cognisance of the matter, necessary action has been taken and police force has been deployed in Gauchar and Karnaprayag.

He said the situation is under control but being constantly monitored.

"We request all the citizens to exercise restraint and maintain mutual brotherhood," Chamoli Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar said.

Police has registered a case in the matter on the complaint received from one party. PTI COR ALM ALM MNK MNK