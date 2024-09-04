Prohibitory orders imposed near college in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak (Odisha), Sep 4 (PTI) Authorities of Bhadrak district administration in Odisha on Wednesday clamped prohibitory orders in nearby areas of a college at Chandbali, following a police report about possible clashes among supporters of the BJP and BJD, officials said.

The move is aimed at maintaining law and order in Chandbali on the occasion of the foundation day of Motta Plus-III College, they said.

“There could be clashes and violence among supporters of the two parties, as BJP state president Manmohan Samal and MP Abimanyu Sethi have been invited for the event, while local BJD MLA was not extended an invitation,” a district official said.

Odisha BJD youth president Prince Rakesh and some other party activists had demonstrated on the college campus on Tuesday, police said.

Bhadrak Sub-Collector Manoja Patra promulgated the prohibitory orders under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in a one-km radius of the college, including Kheranga Bazar, Nalgonda Bazar, Digachia market and Motto market from 7 am of Wednesday till 7 am on Thursday.

The orders, which were imposed in view of a report submitted by the inspector-in-charge of Chandbali police station, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated areas.

SDPO (Chandbali) Kartik Mallick said there is heavy security deployment at the college and Bhadrak SP is monitoring the situation.