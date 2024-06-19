Prohibitory orders in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar till June 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) The Residential District Collector (RDC) has issued a notification clamping prohibitory orders in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar district of central Maharashtra till June 30, an official said on Tuesday.

To maintain law and order in the district, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders till June 30 under the Bombay Police Act 1951, the official said in a release.

It is prohibited to carry weapons and explosive substances. Gathering of five or more people, agitations are also banned, the release said. PTI AW RSY