Prohibitory orders in Maharashtra's Beed till April 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has prohibited the gathering of five or more persons without permission, an official said.

The order, to be in force till April 2, has been passed in view of some videos of street fights and petty violence surfacing on social media and resultant protests while the examinations of classes 10 and 12 are underway, the official said on Wednesday.

To avert law and order issues, the administration has implemented prohibitory orders under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

The central Maharashtra district was in news over the last four months following the brutal murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. PTI AW KRK GK