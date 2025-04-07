Prohibitory orders in Manipur's Lilong after BJP leader's house burnt over support to Waqf Act

Imphal, Apr 7 (PTI) A day after an irate mob set the house of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur president, Md Asker Ali, on fire allegedly for supporting the Waqf Amendment Act, the Thoubal district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in entire Lilong assembly constituency on Monday.

The order, promulgated by the district magistrate, prohibited the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones or other lethal weapons by the public.

It stated that the superintendent of police reported on Sunday night that nearly a 7,000-8,000-strong mob, armed with lathis and stones, stormed the residence of Md Asker Ali in Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei area and set it ablaze.

Ali had on Saturday expressed support on social media platforms for the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Following the incident on Sunday night, he apologised for his earlier statement and condemned the Act.

"It is reported that the matter is very sensitive in and around Lilong assembly constituency and there is a likelihood of further disturbance which poses a risk to peace and public tranquillity in the constituency," the order stated.

Various parts of Imphal Valley witnessed protests against the Act on Sunday.

Over 5,000 people participated in a rally that disrupted the traffic on NH-102 at Lilong, while protesters scuffled with security forces in some areas, including Irong Chesaba in Thoubal.

Protests were also held in Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim and Kiyamgei Muslim areas in Imphal East, and Sora in Thoubal district, among other places.

Security has been strengthened in Muslim-dominated areas of the valley, with additional forces deployed, officials said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday. PTI COR ACD