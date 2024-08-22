Prohibitory orders issued ahead of BJYM’s ‘Yuva Aakrosh rally’ in Ranchi on Friday

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) A day before Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's ‘Yuva Aakrosh Rally,’ the Ranchi administration on Thursday issued prohibitory orders near Morabadi Ground banning dharnas, rallies, and public meetings.

The order will be effective from 11am to 11pm on Friday.

Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, has been enforced within a 500-metre radius of the Morabadi Ground, excluding the ground itself.

The prohibitory orders specifically ban public meetings, rallies, dharnas, demonstrations, and gatherings of five or more people within this perimeter. Additionally, carrying arms, ammunition, explosives, and traditional weapons such as lathis, spears, and bows and arrows is prohibited. Loudspeakers are also barred in the area, a release said.

The official release noted concerns that some organisations or parties are planning to hold dharnas, demonstrations and rally and there is a possibility of gheraoing the Chief Minister’s residence.

"Such activities may cause disruption in government work, traffic system may get affected, law and order situation may arise and public places might be disturbed. Therefore probitory orders have been imposed," the release added.

The rally is being held by the BJP's youth wing members in protest against the Hemant Soren-led government for allegedly failing to fulfill promises made during the last election.

A significant turnout of BJYM workers is expected in Ranchi, with plans to march towards Soren’s residence to demand answers regarding jobs, unemployment allowances, and other issues highlighted during the 2019 Assembly election campaign, a BJP office-bearer said. PTI SAN SAN MNB