Prohibitory orders issued in Navi Mumbai ahead of local body elections

Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) A day after the elections to Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis were announced, prohibitory orders have been clamped in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe issued the orders to maintain public order and ensure smooth traffic flow during the campaign period.

Police have regulated the placement of campaign materials to ensure they do not hinder public movement or safety.

The code of conduct came into effect on January 13, following the announcement by the State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner, Dinesh Waghmare, of the poll schedule for 12 Zilla Parishads, including Raigad district, which spans parts of Navi Mumbai, and 125 Panchayat Samitis.

Panvel and Uran Panchayat Samitis in Raigad district will vote on February 5, and votes will be counted on February 7. PTI COR NSK