Prohibitory orders till April 2 in Beed district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has prohibited the gathering of five or more persons without permission, an official said on Wednesday.

The order, to be in force till April 2, was passed in view of videos of street fights and petty violence surfacing on social media and resultant protests even as Std 10th and 12th examinations are underway, he said.

To avert law and order issues, the administration has implemented prohibitory orders under section 37 (1) (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

The central Maharashtra district was in news over the last four months following the brutal murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.