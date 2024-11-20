Prohibitory orders to be relaxed in Imphal Valley for seven hours

Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) The prohibitory orders issued in the five Imphal Valley districts of Manipur will be relaxed for seven hours every morning to enable people to buy essential items, according to notifications issued on Wednesday.

The relaxation will be allowed from 5 am to 10 am, said the similar-worded notifications issued by the administrations of the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts.

"Due to improvement in law and orders in the district, there is a need to relax the restriction on movement to facilitate public to purchase essential items, including medicines and food items," they said.

"The relaxation however shall not apply to any gathering/ large scale movement of persons/ sit in protests which is unlawful in nature," they added.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in these districts, restricting the gathering of five or more people, amid fresh tensions in the state following the violence in Jiribam district. PTI CORR SOM